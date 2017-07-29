× Police: Teen confirmed dead in Plymouth crash, multiple injuries

PLYMOUTH — Police are confirming a 17 year-old boy is dead following a crash at the intersection of Town Hill Road and Cross Road in Plymouth.

Police say around 12:23 a.m., they received a call from a resident in the area of Town Hill Road, reporting a loud car crash. Eight teenagers boys were in the car at the time of the crash.

When officers arrived, they found a 2006 Chevy Cobalt with heavy damage at the intersection.

Multiple ambulances and LifeStar took 5 patients to area hospitals to treat their serious injuries. The 17 year-old was taken to a hospital by LifeStar, but was pronounced dead.

Three other people who were in the car fled the scene, and were later found by police with minor injuries. They had called relatives as they fled, and the relatives picked them up and brought them to police to be interviewed.

Police say this is a preliminary investigation, and are looking into all possible factors of the crash including alcohol and seatbelts.

The Connecticut State Police reconstruction team is assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story, stay with FOX61 as details emerge.