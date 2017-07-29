The Stan Simpson Show: Teen girls and their self-esteem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- New author Jennifer Haynes has written her first book. It’s about self-esteem issues among young women.

The book entitled “Open Letter” is about a woman named Jessica Clark who was a troubled child that struggled with low self-esteem. She experienced many devastating traumas throughout her life well throughout her 20's. Growing up with a drug addict father, Larry Clark, Jessica witnessed the constant abuse to her mother, Jasmine Clark.

The conflicts in her childhood, and the yearning for her father made her search for love.

You can purchase the book here.