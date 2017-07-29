Waterbury man arrested for drugs after police make DUI stop

WATERBURY — After state police made DUI stop Saturday, they discovered drugs inside the car.

Early that morning, state police received calls of a red Acura driving erratically on Route 8 near of exit 30.

Troopers soon found the car and pulled it over. Police say that when they spoke to the driver, they believed him to be drunk. Jarmale Hill was placed through a series of sobriety tests and did not pass.

Through more investigation, officers discovered drugs and drug paraphernalia inside the car.

Hill, 34 of Waterbury, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of drugs/alcohol, failure to drive in a proper lane, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell, and illegal possession of narcotics.

He was released on bail and is schedule to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on August 8.