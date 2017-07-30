× 1 dead after boat hits buoy in Long Island Sound

NEW HAVEN — Department of Energy and Environmental Protection officials said one person died as a result of injuries and another was injured after a boat hit a buoy Saturday night.

The Coast Guard said the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m.

DEEP said a 43-year-old male from Milford was operating his 24’ Seaswirl vessel accompanied by a 47 year old male passenger from Guilford in New Haven Harbor and struck the buoy causing both to be ejected from the vessel. The passenger swam back to the vessel and radioed for help.

Officials say the boater in the water had no pulse when they were taken out but soon regained it after CPR was preformed.

Both victims were taken to the hospital to treat their injuries.

The Coast Guard returned to the buoy to investigate the damage that was done and discovered the boat sank into the Long Island Sound.

41.308274 -72.927884