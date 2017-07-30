× 3 injured after plane crashes on take off at Danbury Airport

DANBURY — Mayor Mark Boughton tweeted Sunday morning that 3 people were injured following a plane crash at Danbury Airport.

Plane crash in take off at Danbury Airport. 3 injuries. All taken to Danbury Hospital. #Danbury — Mayor Mark Boughton (@MayorMark) July 30, 2017

Mayor Boughton goes on to say that all were taken to Danbury hospital after the plane crashed during take off.

It’s unknown the extent of the injuries of the people involved.

The FAA will be responding to the scene, and the dog park nearby will remain closed.

This is a developing story, stay with FOX61 as details emerge.