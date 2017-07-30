3 injured after plane crashes on take off at Danbury Airport
DANBURY — Mayor Mark Boughton tweeted Sunday morning that 3 people were injured following a plane crash at Danbury Airport.
Mayor Boughton goes on to say that all were taken to Danbury hospital after the plane crashed during take off.
It’s unknown the extent of the injuries of the people involved.
The FAA will be responding to the scene, and the dog park nearby will remain closed.
This is a developing story, stay with FOX61 as details emerge.
41.371575 -73.480103