× Bill would require used cars with recalled parts be repaired

HARTFORD — U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Edward Markey are pushing legislation that would require used cars that contain recalled, unsafe parts to be repaired before being sold or leased.

Blumenthal said there are more than 64 million cars and trucks on the road with unrepaired safety recalls.

The Connecticut Democrat said Friday that whenever one of those cars changes hands without being repaired, safety problems are also passed along endangering drivers and passengers.

He said the bill will protect motorists from driving what he called “a ticking time bomb.”

Markey, a fellow Democrat from Massachusetts, said whether a car is new or used, it must be safe when it leaves the lot.

The senators said current law allows dealers to sell or lease cars with outstanding recalls despite the safety risks.