East Hampton High principal dies suddenly

EAST HAMPTON — The principal of East Hampton High School died suddenly Sunday according to town officials.

Paul K. Smith, Superintendent of Schools said in a Facebook post, “We are sorry to let you know in a method as impersonal as social media about the sudden passing of East Hampton High School Principal John Fidler today (Sunday, July 30). The news is hard for our teachers, staff, students, and families because John has been well-loved by the East Hampton Community for years.”

Smith said on Monday at the High School from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., they are inviting people to leave cards, flowers, etc. on the new front steps of the High School as a tribute and memorial to Fidler. “:We will keep the Memorial active and will share all cards and tributes with John’s sons and wife.”