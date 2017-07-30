× Former Red Sox player Adrian Beltre gets 3,000th hit

ARLINGTON, Texas — Adrian Beltre has gotten his 3,000th career hit, becoming the first player from the Dominican Republic to reach the milestone and 31st major leaguer overall.

The 38-year-old Texas Rangers third baseman made history with his double down the left-field line on a 3-0 pitch in the fourth inning against Baltimore lefty Wade Miley. Beltre struck out swinging in his first at-bat of the game.

Beltre is in his 20th big league season, playing for multiple teams including the Boston Red Sox in 2010. The only other current active player in the 3,000-hit club is Miami Marlins outfielder Ichiro Suzuki, who began the day tied with Hall of Fame player Craig Biggio for 22nd all-time at 3,060