Hartford police look to community for inspiration, not president

HARTFORD — One police official is commenting after President Trump made remarks about law enforcement during a speech at a community college in Long Island.

The president promised to have the backs of police and law enforcement, and praised the quote “rough” officers of ice. He suggested that police should not protect suspects when they’re arrested.

Hartford Deputy Chief Brian Foley said in part, “We don’t turn to the Oval Office for inspiration. We take our guidance and compass from our own city residents and our community in Hartford. It’s their support, as well as criticisms, that shape our philosophies and direction.”