Ice cream scooping for a good cause at the Yard Goat game

HARTFORD — A special day at Dunkin’ Donuts Park, to raise money for the Jordan Porco Foundation.

Sunday was Scooper Sunday at the Yard Goats game.

Fans got unlimited ice cream from places like the UConn Dairy Bar and Ben And Jerrys. Out there scooping were Katie Corrando, Lorenzo Hall And photographer Jesse Burkett-Hall.

The Jordan Porco Foundation works to prevent teen suicide and educate college students about mental health.

