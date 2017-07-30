Mostly sunny, warm Sunday; increasing warmth throughout the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have some great summertime weather filling in for the next several days. Expect sunshine and temperatures in the 80 degree range on Sunday, and it'll come along with low humidity and a light breeze. The humidity will rise a bit for the middle of the week, with more noticeable humidity by Wednesday and beyond. Temperatures will also rise, as highs could be up near 90 for the middle/end of the week.

Sunshine sticks around for Monday and Tuesday, although there could be an isolated afternoon shower around on Tuesday.

Our best chance for storms is Thursday afternoon, and possibly again on Saturday.

Forecast Details:

Today: Mostly sunny, low humidity. High: Upper 70s - Near 80.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: Low-mid 80s.

Tuesday: Sunny, warmer. High: Mid-upper 80s.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot. High: Near 90.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot & humid, chance for scattered afternoon storms. High: 85-90.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, humid, chance for scattered showers & t'storms. High: 80s.

