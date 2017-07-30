× New York man tries to rob Norwich bank with knives

NORWICH — A New York man is in police custody after being arrested for attempting to rob a bank Saturday.

Around 11:50 p.m., Norwich Police responded to calls of a suspicious man behind the Dime Bank on West Town Street. Officers say that once they got there, they saw a man parked in his car near the bank.

After searching the man, police found him carrying two knives. More officers arrived to the scene to help with the investigation.

Police say that the man was plotting to rob the bank right before it closed.

Maximilian Beres, 30 of Port Jefferson Station, New York, was arrested and charged with criminal attempt at robbery in the first degree, criminal attempt at larceny in the sixth degree, carrying a dangerous weapon, and illegal possession of a motor vehicle marker plate.

Beres has an extensive criminal history including a prior arrest for a bank robbery in New York state. He is being held on bail and scheduled to be in court for July 31.