Police: Woman who was struck by a stolen SUV has died, teenager charged

HARTFORD — Hartford Police say that Rosella Shuler, the woman who was struck on July 18th by a stolen SUV has died.

Hartford police said they responded to the incident around 1 p.m., after a report of two pedestrians who were struck by a stolen car.

On July 18th, around 12:40 p.m., Hartford Police were dispatched to the area of Ashley Street and Sigourney Street in response to a report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries.

When officers arrived, the found Shuller suffering from severe injuries. A car, later determined to have been stolen from West Hartford, was also located. The people inside the stolen car fled the area on foot before police arrived. Shuller was taken to Saint Francis Hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

Her daughter, Jessica Vazquez, had said she was on a breathing tube, had multiple surgeries and both legs were amputated.

During the investigation, police reviewed surveillance footage which showed the incident. With the video evidence and witness information, police were led to the ID of a person of interest. An arrest warrant was issued on July 28th which charged Deykevious Russaw, 18, of Hartford, with assault, larceny, and evading among other charges. Police say he’s already in custody on unrelated charges.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.