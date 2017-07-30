The Real Story: Health care bill repeal fails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act failed again this week, when the Senate rejected a proposal to simply repeal key provisions of the law, including the mandate for individuals to buy insurance (or pay a tax penalty), and the mandate for companies with more than 50 employees to offer health insurance to their workers. A Connecticut expert explains why Congress is going about this all wrong.

Guest: Prof. Angela Mattie, Chair, Health Care Management, Quinnipiac University