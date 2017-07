Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nury Chavarria, the Norwalk mother who took refuge in a New Haven church to avoid deportation to her native Guatemala is back with her family after an immigration judge this week granted a stay of the order, while her case is reviewed. Her lawyer says Nury has successfully worked and raised a family here for more than two decades, and he hopes her case will help alter the “illegal immigration” conversation.

Guest: Glenn Formica, Attorney for Nury Chavarria