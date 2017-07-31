Go
Search
Replay:
FOX 61 News At 4
FOX 61 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
FOX 61
Menu
News
Sports
Morning News
Links
HOPE
61 Days of Summer
Entertainment
Contests
Traffic
Weather
85°
85°
Low
64°
High
87°
Tue
67°
88°
Wed
67°
86°
Thu
68°
85°
See complete forecast
July 31 to August 6
Posted 5:13 PM, July 31, 2017, by
FOX 61 Staff
,
Updated at 05:14PM, July 31, 2017
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Google
Email
×
July 31 to August 6
Monday, July 31
GoFundMe page for Rosella Shuler’s funeral expenses
Popular
East Hampton High principal dies suddenly
Watertown High School student killed in Plymouth crash
Police: Teen confirmed dead in Plymouth crash, multiple injuries
PD: 11 arrested in Hartford drug bust
Latest News
Parents of Bridgeport teen killed by police square off over boy’s estate
Senators votes on contract for Connecticut state workers
July 31 to August 6
Car drives into Newington liquor store
News
Ellington High School student killed in Saturday night car crash
News
31 mins ago
Medical Examiner: Death of woman struck by SUV and lost her legs has been ruled a homicide
News
Police: Woman who was struck by a stolen SUV has died, teenager charged
News
Watertown High School student killed in Plymouth crash
HOPE
Expect More Healthy Kids Summer Meals Events
Seen On TV
July 17 – July 23
News
Gofundme page set up for family of Ellington student killed in Plainville crash Saturday night
News
Teen suspected of causing deadly crash she livestreamed on Instagram
News
Woman learns she has cancer while planning husband’s funeral: ‘I’m not ready to give in’
News
Lawmakers point fingers as budget process drags on
Entertainment
2017 Connecticut fireworks displays
News
Man guilty of rape 16 years after dentures – imprinted with his name – found at crime scene
News
Baby dies after likely contracting virus from a kiss
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.