× 79-year-old woman struck by car in Torrington has died

TORRINGTON — Police said the woman who was struck by a car Saturday has died.

Police said Nellie Crowston, of Torrington, died as a result of her injuries sustained in the motor vehicle crash.

Torrington police said the accident took place on Main Street near McDonald’s around 6 p.m., when Crowston was crossing an intersection and was struck by a car. The car was driven by Crystal St. Hilaire, 36, of Torrington.

Crowston suffered serious head injury, and was flown to Hartford Hospital via LifeStar. Police say that Crowston’s injuries were life-threatening.

Torrington’s Accident Investigation Team is continuing to investigate the crash.