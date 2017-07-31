911 tape released from Danbury plane crash that injured 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANBURY -- Police have released the 911 tapes from a plane crash that took place at Danbury Airport Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m., in area of a Danbury Dog Park at the intersection of Miry Brook Road and Backus Avenue for a plane crash.

Police said the plane had three men on board when the tower saw the plane crash.

When firefighters arrived, they found the the plane in the field just behind the dog park in heavy brush. The three people were removed and taken to Danbury Hospital. One patient was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries with plans of being transferred to Westchester Medical Center via medivac.

One of the passengers was in severe condition and the third was stable with minor injuries according to officials. Fire officials said the plane was reportedly rented at Danbury Airport.

41.394817 -73.454011