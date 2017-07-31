Child ask police to check new home for monsters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO -- One police officer in Colorado is warming some hearts after responding to an unusual, but sweet call for help.

Four-year-old Sidney asked the officer David Bonday if he could help her look for monsters in her new home. The two met at a police department barbecue a few weeks ago and Sidney asked if she could help make sure hew new home was safe.

"He loved her the first time he met her because she was wearing her police outfit," Megan told Inside Edition. "She instantly gravitated toward him. That's when she asked him if he'd come check her new house for monsters."

Even though they didn't find any monsters, the two did find a friendship, Sidney told Inside Edition.

"It actually gave her the confidence to be around the new house," she explained. "She wants to be a police officer now more than ever.," she said.