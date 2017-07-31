× DEEP releases the ID of the man killed in boating accident in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has identified the deceased boater from Saturday’s accident in New Haven Harbor.

Joseph Regan, age 43, from Milford has been identified as the deceased boater. The other occupant of the boat is Robert Ross, age 47, from Guilford.

DEEP said Regan was operating his 24’ Seaswirl vessel when he struck a buoy causing both to be ejected from the vessel. The passenger, Ross, swam back to the vessel and radioed for help.

Officials say the boater in the water had no pulse when they were taken out but soon regained it after CPR was preformed.

State Environmental Police (EnCon) continue to investigate the accident.