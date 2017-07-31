First on Fox: Hartford police recover 16 stolen cars in day-long crackdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD – Hartford Police are cracking down on auto theft, a growing problem across Connecticut.

Hartford Police Major Crimes Division recovered 16 stolen cars Monday, in an auto theft enforcement saturation across the city. Police say majority of the vehicles recovered were not from Hartford.

Police also brought in two dirt bikes, one which was reported stolen out of East Hartford, and two quads. About two dozen officers were involved in the effort to combat the auto theft problem in the city.

“We need to address this more,” Hartford Police Lt. Paul Cicero said. “It's not just a Hartford problem, it's a problem all over the state of Connecticut.”

Lt. Cicero stresses the importance of taking your keys out of your car, and locking it. “Out of the last 45 cars in the state of Connecticut that were entered as stolen, I believe 33 of them were stolen with the keys,” he said.

One car recovered, Monday, was stolen from an apartment complex in West Hartford. Police said the keys were left inside. Another car, stolen from Middletown and recovered occupied on Brooks Street, also had keys, according to police.

Within hours, police made a total of nine arrests and served four outstanding warrants, one which was a parole hold. A juvenile was also arrested in the sting. “Most of the people we arrested today have priors for burglary, auto theft related crimes,” Lt. Cicero said.

Police also recovered two stolen license plates and five misuse registrations. Hartford Police have an auto theft unit that works daily on the issue.

Police said Monday’s efforts were extremely successful and plan to do several more saturation patrols this year.