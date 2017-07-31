Humidity slowly building starting Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The humidity will slowly start to build in Tuesday and Wednesday and with it a rising chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. While most of the next few days will be dry, each day a few hit-or-miss showers and storms will develop.

Our best chance for storms will Thursday through Saturday as cold front will slow down and stall to our west. An upper level trough will set up across the Great Lakes that will induce a couple of ripples of low pressure to roll along the front. Since the front will line up along the eastern side of the trough and run parallel to the upper level winds from the SW, it will be very slow to move across New England. So again, expect several days of heat and humidity with those instability storms for the end of the week and continuing into at least the first part of next weekend.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Mostly clear, not as cool. Low: 60s.

Tuesday: Sunny, warmer, more humid. High: Mid 80s to near 90 degrees.

Wednesday: Sunny, hot and humid with the chance for an afternoon shower/thunderstorm. High: Near 90.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot & humid, chance for scattered afternoon storms. High: 85-90.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, humid, chance for scattered showers & t'storms. High: 80s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, humid, chance for scattered showers & t'storms. High: 80s.

