MA state police looking for driver of truck that damaged cruiser on I-84 east

STURBRIDGE, Mass. — A Massachusetts state police cruiser parked in a construction zone on Interstate 84 east was struck by wheels and tires that came off a passing tractor-trailer Monday morning.

The driver was not injured but the tires caused major damage to the cruiser.

The tractor-trailer did not stop at the scene.

Investigators are currently seeking information on this incident.

Investigators ask that anyone traveling on I-84 east between 5:20 and 5:30 a.m. and witnessed or saw a tractor-trailer missing two wheels and tires to contact Trooper Scott Shea at the State Police Sturbridge Barracks at 508-347-3352.