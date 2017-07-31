Medical Examiner: Death of woman struck by SUV and lost her legs has been ruled a homicide

HARTFORD — The Chief Medical Examiner said Tuesday that the death of Rosella Shuler, the woman who was struck on July 18th by a stolen SUV, has been ruled a homicide.

Hartford police said they were dispatched to the area of Ashley Street and Sigourney Street around 12:40 p.m., following reports of a motor vehicle crash with injuries.

When officers arrived, they said they found Shuller suffering from severe injuries. A car, later determined to have been stolen from West Hartford, was also located. The people inside the stolen car fled the area on foot before police arrived.

Shuller was taken to Saint Francis Hospital where she was recovering, but was pronounced dead Sunday.

Police said after reviewing surveillance footage of the incident and witness information, police were led to the ID of a person of interest.

An arrest warrant was issued on Friday where they charged Deykevious Russaw, 18, of Hartford, with assault, larceny, and evading among other charges. Police said he’s already in custody on unrelated charges.

Police said this investigation is still ongoing.