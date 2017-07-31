× New York man arrested in Glastonbury for credit card fraud; facing over 100 counts of fraud

GLASTONBURY — Police said they arrested a man Wednesday after reports of a suspected credit card fraud incident at Whole Foods.

Glastonbury police said an investigation determined that Robert Bari, 38, of Milton, N.Y., was in possession of numerous fraudulent credit cards and gift cards.

He is charged with forgery in the 1st degree, larceny is the 6th degree (3 counts), possession of controlled substance, pills not in original container, ID theft in the 3rd degree (17 counts),forgery in the 2nd degree (17 counts), criminal impersonation (17 counts), unlawful reproduction of a credit card (17 counts), illegal use of a credit card (17 counts) and credit card theft (17 counts).

He appeared in Manchester court Thursday where he was released on a $500,000 bond. He is due back in court August 9.