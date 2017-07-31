× North Haven police urge residents to lock cars following recent upticks in car theft

NORTH HAVEN — Police said since the start of the month, they have responded to 45 reports of vehicle burglaries, and 6 stolen vehicle complaints.

North Haven police said investigations determined that every vehicle stolen, or rummaged through, had unlocked doors. Also, all 19 stolen vehicle reports taken in 2017 revealed that the keys were left in the vehicle by the owners.

Police said they have been busy attempting to stop the uptick in larcenies.

“Recently, officers have engaged several suspects in pursuits. The most recent pursuit occurred on July 26, 2017, when a mid-night patrolman located a suspicious vehicle near Dixwell Avenue. The operator of the stolen vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. While negotiating a curve in Hamden, the operator lost control and crashed, but fled on foot prior to being taken into custody,” said police.

Police said while they are busy searching for suspects throughout town, they ask residents to protect their belongings.

“We continue to ask residents to lock vehicle doors, remove the keys when the vehicles are parked, use lighting in the location vehicles are parked, and report suspicious activity to police,” said police.