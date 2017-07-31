× PD: Officer struck by dump truck while directing traffic in Farmington

FARMINGTON — Police said an officer sustained non-life threatening injuries after he was struck by a dump-truck Saturday morning.

Farmington police said the officer was directing traffic in a construction zone on Route 4 near High Street.

The officer was transported to the hospital by ambulance for evaluation. Police said the dump truck is currently being inspected by DMV officials and the driver was been cited for striking an officer while directing traffic.

There is no other information was given.