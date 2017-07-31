Police believe there is a connection between bank robberies in Qrange, East Haven

EAST HAVEN — Two towns are working together to determine the connection between two bank robberies.

Police believe there is a connection between a bank robbery in Orange and the attempted robbery of a bank in East Haven Monday morning.

East Haven police said a man entered the Key Bank on Main Street about 9 a.m., asking tellers for all of the money. Police say the man ran away without taking anything.

The male is described as a tall black male, unshaven, in his 40’s wearing a dark green baseball cap, black sunglasses with red on the sides, a blue t-shirt with the words “No Delay in My Game” in white lettering.

About two hours later Orange police officers responded to the Webster Bank branch located at 247 Boston Post Road for a robbery.

Police said a black or Hispanic male wearing jeans, a baseball cap, and a light colored shirt approached a teller and demanded money. After getting the cash, he ran off on foot toward the Firelight plaza.

41.284169 -72.868456