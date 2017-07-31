× Police investigating following 2 shootings in Bridgeport; child struck by bullet

BRIDGEPORT — Police said they are investigating two separate shooting incidents that took place Sunday night.

Bridgeport police said in one shooting, a 5-year-old was a struck by a stray bullet in the hand on Colorado Avenue, and in another, a man was shot in the head on Maplewood Avenue.

The child survived and was taken to Bridgeport Hospital; the man was taken to St. Vincent Hospital. Police will not speculate if the two shootings are connected.

No additional details have been released at this time. FOX61 will provide updates as soon as they become available.