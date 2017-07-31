NEW YORK — Sam Shepard, actor and playwright, dies at 73, family spokesman says.

The family spokesman said the cause of his death was complications of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Shepard was one of the early writers in the Off Broadway movement where he captured the tough side of American family life in plays such as “Buried Child.” Shepard won the Pulitzer Prize for drama in 1979, and “Curse of the Starving Class” and “A Lie of the Mind.”

Shepard, has written nearly 50 plays and has seen his work produced across the nation.

This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more details become available. To learn more about Shepard, you can visit his official website here.