Senators votes on contract for Connecticut state workers

HARTFORD — The Connecticut Senate has begun debating a state employee labor concessions package that’s needed to help save $1.5 billion over two years.

Monday’s expected vote comes a week after the House of Representatives approved the deal 78-72.

Unionized state employees are gathered outside the Senate chamber, hoping to persuade lawmakers to approve the agreement, which is seen by Democrats as key to finally passing a new two-year budget.

Republicans and some Democrats have expressed concerns about whether the labor agreement reached between Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and union leaders saves enough money. They worry it includes a four-year no-layoff clause and locks in pension and health benefits until 2027.

Every vote counts, given the 18-18 partisan divide in the Senate. Democratic Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman can break a tie.