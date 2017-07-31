Study: CT ranked one of the top school systems in the country
HARTFORD — A study by “WalletHub” ranked the best school systems in America and Connecticut ranked in the top 10.
In a study that ranked 2017’s states with the best and worst school systems, ranked Connecticut eighth overall. In order to determine the top-performing school systems in America, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 21 key measures.
The study looked at median SAT score, reading scores, pupil-teacher ratio, lowest/highest threatened/injured high school students and low/high bullying rate.
Connecticut ranked:
- 1st – Median ACT score
- 4th – Reading test scores
- 8th – Pupil-teacher ratio
- 11th – Bullying incident rate
- 14 – Dropout rate
You can check out the full list here.
