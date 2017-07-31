Study: CT ranked one of the top school systems in the country

HARTFORD —  A study by “WalletHub” ranked the best school systems in America and Connecticut ranked in the top 10.

In a study that ranked 2017’s states with the best and worst school systems, ranked Connecticut eighth overall.  In order to determine the top-performing school systems in America, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 21 key measures.

The study looked at median SAT score, reading scores, pupil-teacher ratio, lowest/highest threatened/injured high school students and low/high bullying rate.

Connecticut ranked:

  • 1st – Median ACT score
  • 4th – Reading test scores
  • 8th – Pupil-teacher ratio
  • 11th – Bullying incident rate
  • 14 – Dropout rate

You can check out the full list here.

