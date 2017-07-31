Suffield little leaguers make an impression at Fenway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOSTON -- A group of Little Leaguers from Suffield got to hang with the big leagues Sunday.

"The Pink Pugs"took over Fenway Park and made history of their own.

As part of the CVS Health Batting Camp, the all girls softball team got to work one-on-one with Boston Red Sox hitting coach Chili Davis who says the team made quite the impression.

"The little girls they are awesome., I wish some of my hitters would be as focused as they are, " said Davis,

This is the first ever all-girls team to participate in the program.