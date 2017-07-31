× Wallingford police arrest 2 juveniles, man following alleged car theft that led to pursuit

WALLINGFORD — Police said they were led on a pursuit through Wallingford Monday morning involving three people who allegedly stole a car.

Wallingford police said around 12:09 a.m., they noticed a vehicle traveling with no lights and was heading the wrong way on a one way street.

“Officers initiated a motor vehicle stop in the area of North Main Street and Academy Street. The vehicle stopped briefly then took off at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was confirmed stolen out of Rocky Hill. The vehicle led Wallingford Patrol Units on a pursuit throughout town eventually ending up on Route 15 Northbound,” said police.

Police said as the car approached Meriden, the car lost control and crashed into a guard rail. The driver, police said, then took off on foot but was eventually caught.

“There were two other occupants that remained with the vehicle and complied with officers. Located in the rear passenger compartment of the vehicle was a black pellet gun that was realistic in all characteristics with a real handgun,” said police.

Police charged a 15-year-old from Hartford with weapons in a vehicle, larceny in the third degree by possession, engaging in pursuit, reckless driving, interfering with an officer and other motor vehicle infractions.

Gregory Pena, 18, of Hartford and a 17-year-old also from Hartford, was charged with larceny in the third degree by possession and weapons in a vehicle.

Both juveniles were released to the custody of their parents. Pena was released on a $25,000 bond. All three individuals are due in court in August.