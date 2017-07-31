Watertown High School student killed in Plymouth crash mourned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERTOWN -- Officials have identified a 17 year-old boy who died following a crash at the intersection of Town Hill Road and Cross Road in Plymouth Saturday as a Watertown High student.

Watertown school officials said Vincent Cammarata,17, died in the crash.

Watertown High School Principal Paul Jones said in a statement, “Vinny was highly intelligent with an engaging personality, and he was definitely filled with great potential. He was interested in Science courses, and planned to study a Science-related field in college. He will certainly be missed by all who knew him.” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Bridget Carnemolla remembered Vincent as “a loyal friend who was smart, insightful, and who approached life with enthusiasm. My heart aches for Vinny’s family and friends, and for all of us, really. We will do all that we can to support everyone who has been impacted by this tragic loss.”

Police said around 12:23 a.m., they received a call from a resident in the area of Town Hill Road, reporting a loud car crash. Eight teenagers boys were in the car at the time of the crash.

When officers arrived, they found a 2006 Chevy Cobalt with heavy damage at the intersection.

Multiple ambulances and LifeStar took 5 patients to area hospitals to treat their serious injuries. The Cammarata was taken to a hospital by LifeStar, but was pronounced dead.

Three other people who were in the car fled the scene, and were later found by police with minor injuries. They had called relatives as they fled, and the relatives picked them up and brought them to police to be interviewed.

Police said this is a preliminary investigation, and are looking into all possible factors of the crash including alcohol and seatbelts.

The Connecticut State Police reconstruction team is assisting with the investigation.