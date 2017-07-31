× West Thompson firefighter accused of illegal sexual contact with junior member

A lieutenant with the West Thompson Fire Department has been arrested after police said he sexually assaulted a juvenile junior member.

State police said Dylan Michael Hamill, 21, turned himself in Friday after where he was charged with second-degree sexual assault.

Police said the arrest came after they were notified about an alleged sexual assault on May 11 and an arrest warrant was drafted on July 28.

Hamill was released on a $25,000 bond and is expected to be arraigned in Danielson Superior Court on Monday.

No additional details have been released at this time.