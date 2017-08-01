× 2 people taken to the hospital following fiery crash in Stratford; Main Street reopened

STRATFORD — Two people were taken to hospital for injuries following a two car crash Tuesday morning.

Stratford police said one car rolled over and caught fire on Main Street and Stratford Avenue around 1 a.m. Police said a Black Tahoe, which was an unmarked police car, was traveling southbound when it was struck by a another vehicle traveling westbound.

Both victims were taken to Bridgeport Hospital where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries. Both were released from the hospital. Main Street was closed for an extended period of time.

