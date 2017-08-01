× Caught on camera: Wethersfield police chief stops shoplifter

WETHERSFIELD — Talk about leading by example!

On Tuesday afternoon, a police cruiser camera captured Chief James Cetran of the Wethersfield Police, preventing a suspect from shoplifting. Police say that the chief saw the suspected shoplifter trying to get away from the store.

The police chief approached the suspect, grabbing him by the arm. When the suspect tried to pull away , Cetran constrained him. A police cruiser passing-by, pulled over to assist the Cetran in the arrest.

If you look at the video, you can see the bag of stolen property by the planter.