Danbury man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting children

NEWTOWN — A Danbury man is in police custody after he was arrested Monday for allegedly sexually assault children.

Police say that Richard Saunders,73 of Danbury, turned himself over to Newtown police. There was an active warrant for Saunders arrests.

The warrant stemmed from an investigation by the Newtown School Resource Officer. Saunders is said to have had several incidents of sexual contact with children.

Saunders is charged with four counts of impairing the morals of a child, risk of injury to a minor and sexual assault in the fourth degree. He is held on bond and was arraigned in Danbury Superior Court that day.