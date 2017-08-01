× Granby police issue Silver Alert for missing woman

GRANBY — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman suffering from medical issues.

Clara Hurley, 48, of Granby, suffers from severe medical and cognitive issues according to police, and was last seen at home about 2 p.m. Tuesday. Police think she is driving a black 4 door 2005 Toyota Camry color black, with Connecticut registration 971-WGE.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Granby Police at 860.844.5335

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.