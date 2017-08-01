× iPhone cases recalled, could cause burns

A recall has been issued for some iPhone cases because they could burn your skin.

Mixbin Electronics is recalling its Liquid Glitter iPhone Cases.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission said the liquid and glitter inside the case can leak, and cause skin irritation and chemical burns.

So far there have been 24 reports of problems around the world, and one person even suffered permanent scarring.

They were sold on Amazon, Henri Bendel, Mixbin, Nordstrom Rack, Tory Burch and Victoria’s Secret.