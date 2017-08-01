× New London man facing numerous drug charges

GROTON — A New London man is facing criminal charges after police said he was in possession of several drugs during a traffic stop Monday.

In an ongoing effort to combat the heroin epidemic in the area, Groton police said Rahjon Moses, 28 was arrested after they found heroin, cocaine, and marijuana in his car on Long Hill Road.

According to police, they seized around 5.23 grams of heroin.

Roses was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of heroin, possession of heroin with intent to sell, possession of less than half ounce of marijuana, and traffic violations.