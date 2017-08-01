School districts and non-profits left in disarray without a state budget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Funding for school districts, soup kitchens and food service programs across Connecticut are some of the latest casualties of the state's budget woes.

Public school districts have been left scrambling in the absence of a budget. Meriden Public School leaders say staffing cuts are now on the table because they don't know how much state aid they'll receive.

State lawmakers have yet to reach an agreement on a new two-year budget that Gov. Dannel P. Malloy will sign into law. Without a budget in place for the new fiscal year, which began July 1, the Democratic governor has been running state government using his limited spending authority.

Peter DeBiasi, president and CEO of The Access Community Action Agency, says funding from the Department of Social Services for 18 programs ends on Tuesday. He says those services ``are lifelines for people.''

That has meant cuts in state funding for many social service programs.

On Tuesday, substance abuse and mental health treatment programs received a 2.5 percent reduction.