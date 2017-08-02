× Campers at Sacred Heart University taped possibly inappropriately: Bridgeport police

BRIDGEPORT — Officials are investigating an incident where minors at a summer camp on campus may have been videotaped under inappropriate circumstances.

Av Harris, a spokesman for Bridgeport police said Sacred Heart notified police Tuesday night that a participant in a summer camp may have been recorded inappropriately.

The Bridgeport Police Youth Bureau is investigating. No arrests have been made.

Harris said that this incident is under investigation.

The university issued a statement that said in part: “Sacred Heart University is working with state and local authorities in an investigation of allegations involving the possible inappropriate videotaping of minors attending a camp run by US Sports Camps on University property. Steps have already been taken to remove the individual who was allegedly involved pending further investigation.”

The school has hosted summer camps for decades.