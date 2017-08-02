× Farmington Police investigating after suspects attempt to steal steal lawn tractors

FARMINGTON — Farmington Police are looking for two suspects they say attempted to steal lawn tractors from a nearby business.

The attempted theft happened on July 10th around 3 a.m., according to police.

The suspects were captured on a camera at a nearby convenience store.

Police are asking if anyone happens to know the identity of either individual to call Farmington Officer Bianchi at 860-675-2400 or leave a tip on our tip line at 860-675 BITE (2483). All calls can be anonymous.