× Gov. Malloy signs legislation reforming Connecticut’s criminal justice system

HARTFORD – On Wednesday afternoon, Governor Dannel Malloy held a bill signing ceremony in Hartford.

He signed several pieces of legislation enacting major reforms to the state’s criminal justice system, including a significant reform to the state’s bail system, in order to continue efforts in reducing the state’s historically low crime rates.

Malloy was joined by Mayor Luke Bronin, Department of Correction Commissioner Scott Semple, representatives of the ACLU of Connecticut and the Yankee Institute for Public Policy, legislators, and other advocates.