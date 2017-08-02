Hail, scattered thunderstorms move across the state causing fires, wind damage

HARTFORD — Thunderstorms are moving across the state as of Wednesday afternoon, leaving fires, car accidents and flooding in their wake.

State Police say that Route 125 in Cornwall is closed due to flooding:

#CTtraffic: Rte 125 in Cornwall is closed between Rte 4 & Rte 128 water over roadway. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) August 2, 2017

The Suffield Fire Department says Mountain Road is closed between Ratley Road and the Stone Street intersection after this crash. They say all occupants were safely extricated.

Also on Mountain Road in Suffield, a tree down near Phelps Road. One lane is closed.

There’s also a tree down on Holiday Road in Suffield blocking a lane, as well as a tree blocking all of South Stone Street in Suffield. The road is closed both ways.

In a Plymouth, a tree down fell down on a house on Carol Circle, there were no injuries

In Windsor Locks, emergency crews responded to on Reed Avenue.

Manchester police say there was flooding on Main Street (Route 83) and Strickland Street. A tree damaged an apartment on West Middle Turnpike, and there was flooding on Main St.

Flooding in Manchester pic.twitter.com/sGT0Hcpb69 — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) August 2, 2017

There has been hail reported in Canton.

Here’s a viewer video of rain in Berlin.

