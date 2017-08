× Man barricades himself in Willimantic, SWAT on the scene

WILLIMANTIC — State police responded to a home where a man had barricaded himself inside .

SWAT teams were at the scene Wednesday afternoon on Birch St. in Willimantic. State Police detectives from Eastern District Major Crime are also responding to the scene.

The incident originated from a larceny in Hampton.

Check back for further details as they develop.