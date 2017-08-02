× Man wanted for sexual assault at Jennings Beach in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD–Police are searching for a suspect who they said was involved in a sexual assault incident that occurred on Jennings Beach Tuesday morning.

Fairfield police said the assault took place around 11:45 a.m., in one of the walking paths that lead from the beach to the parking lot. The suspect was seen walking west on the beach with two other black males minutes before the assault, police said.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 19-years-old. He is said to be about 5’10” to 6 feet tall. Police said he was wearing a bright red t-shirt, zip-fly shorts and beige colored sandals.

Police advise anyone with information regarding the assault or the identity of the suspect to call the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau at 203-254-4840 or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637).