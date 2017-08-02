Manchester, Stamford, Hamden police, DOT team up for ‘U Drive. U Text. U Pay.’ distracted driving campaign

HARTFORD– Manchester, Stamford, and Hamden police along with the Connecticut Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office, announced they are continuing the “U Drive. U Text. U Pay.” initiative starting August 2 to August 16.
Nearly 12,000 citations were issued statewide for cell phone and distracted driving violations during the “U Drive. U Text. U Pay,” campaign in April. Manchester alone issued 1,200 infractions.
The initiative is an effort to crackdown on motorists who choose to distract themselves by using a cell phone while driving. Manchester police will monitor high volume traffic areas and ticket drivers who are illegally using electronic devices during the crackdown.
The fines for using a cell phone while driving are:
- $150 for a first offense.
- $300 for a second offense.
- $500 for a third offense and subsequent offenses.
41.763711 -72.685093